On loop by arnica17
Photo 389

On loop

So I've been listening to this song A WHOLE DAY.
https://youtu.be/tUe6YedzjlM

It's a mash up of two old songs :)

23 dec
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
Mary Siegle ace
Good video and music. I get songs stuck in my head, too, maybe I’ll be humming this all day.
December 23rd, 2019  
