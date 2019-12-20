Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 389
On loop
So I've been listening to this song A WHOLE DAY.
https://youtu.be/tUe6YedzjlM
It's a mash up of two old songs :)
23 dec
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
1
0
Arnica
@arnica17
I use phone camera.
389
photos
18
followers
19
following
Mary Siegle
ace
Good video and music. I get songs stuck in my head, too, maybe I’ll be humming this all day.
December 23rd, 2019
