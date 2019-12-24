Sign up
Photo 393
Go green?
From news: plastic bag was actually being invented to reduce cost and resources, since it has longer life time than paper or fabric bag.
Side note: I finished reading a whole (maybe) 10 pages of Chinese article 😖
25 dec
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Arnica
@arnica17
I use phone camera.
393
365
SM-G532G
25th December 2019 11:48am
