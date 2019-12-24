Previous
Go green? by arnica17
Go green?

From news: plastic bag was actually being invented to reduce cost and resources, since it has longer life time than paper or fabric bag.

Side note: I finished reading a whole (maybe) 10 pages of Chinese article 😖

