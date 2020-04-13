Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 506
three color
I don't think notebook is the main subject of this pic, but I'll join the challenge nonetheless ;-)
the blue pen is already hard to write, the ink not coming out although it's still plenty....... -____-
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Arnica
@arnica17
I use phone camera.
506
photos
19
followers
20
following
138% complete
View this month »
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G532G
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-notebook
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close