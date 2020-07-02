Previous
old stamps by arnica17
old stamps

get pushed: more collages. How about making one with theme "history," which you can interpret any way you like.

old stamps when rupiah's smallest number still in dozens and not thousands

right side: 1983, 1985, 1987. The same president who ruled for 33 years.
left side: about 1987 election
upper left: the fourth Five Year Plan (1986)
