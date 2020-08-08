Previous
Next
failed. too sweet by arnica17
Photo 636

failed. too sweet

2020.08.04

at first I want to make balado. but the seasoning should be blend using blender, of course! HAHAHA :(

and I put too much brown sugar :) too sweet.

I end up eating it with instant noodles to cover the sweetness
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec 2018) - rule of thirds 336...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise