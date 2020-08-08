Sign up
Photo 636
failed. too sweet
2020.08.04
at first I want to make balado. but the seasoning should be blend using blender, of course! HAHAHA :(
and I put too much brown sugar :) too sweet.
I end up eating it with instant noodles to cover the sweetness
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Arnica
@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
