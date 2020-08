klepon - 2nd attempt

for get pushed can you make a collage showing the steps in a dish you make?



it's better!

it's cooked longer, until it's floating -- sign it's well cooked :)

the palm sugar I put is bigger too, but the dough isn't covering it perfectly, so it leaked.

the covering should use grated coconut, but I use chocolate sprinkles instead.



it doesn't look pretty, but it's yummy ;)