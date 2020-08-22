Previous
tapioca -- 3rd attempt by arnica17
Photo 650

tapioca -- 3rd attempt

2020.08.22

i didn't pay attention at how long i cook...
the outer is a bit transparent, while the inside has more opacity

it's more chewy and soft compared to 2nd attempt

added some barbeque flavour, but adding more cheese in the end
22nd August 2020

Arnica17

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec 2018) - rule of thirds 336...
