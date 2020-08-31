Previous
Next
dragon fruit! by arnica17
Photo 659

dragon fruit!

20200827
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Arnica17

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec 2018) - rule of thirds 336...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tim Erskine ace
You even have a dragonfruit colored container. Very nice.
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise