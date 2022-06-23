Sign up
Photo 933
Chrysanthemum drink
Finally i tasted what ive been translating in those restaurant menus
Rasanya kayak rasa bunga /udonsey
20220623_044221382
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
0
0
Arnica17
@arnica17
please don't delete my account without asking :) I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec...
