Ice cream :) by arnica17
Photo 975

Ice cream :)

20220721_114925630

This still feels unreal. Someone whom i like also likes me back. Or at least interested. And he bought me ice cream :)

We talked through chat so often, but shy in real life ha ha.
28th July 2022

Arnica17

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia.
267% complete

View this month »

