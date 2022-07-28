Sign up
Photo 975
Ice cream :)
20220721_114925630
This still feels unreal. Someone whom i like also likes me back. Or at least interested. And he bought me ice cream :)
We talked through chat so often, but shy in real life ha ha.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
0
0
Arnica17
@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
976
photos
19
followers
22
following
267% complete
View this month »
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A037F
Taken
21st July 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
