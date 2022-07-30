Previous
First time using contact lenses! by arnica17
Photo 977

First time using contact lenses!

20220722_191244138
Its transparent so kinda hard to see :-) and i need a long time to succesfully put it on my eyes.
As for removing them, it's easier
It feels weird yet amazing wearing them
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Arnica17

@arnica17
please don't delete my account without asking :) I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec...
