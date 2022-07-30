Sign up
Photo 977
First time using contact lenses!
20220722_191244138
Its transparent so kinda hard to see :-) and i need a long time to succesfully put it on my eyes.
As for removing them, it's easier
It feels weird yet amazing wearing them
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
0
0
Arnica17
@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
977
photos
19
followers
22
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A037F
Taken
22nd July 2022 7:12pm
