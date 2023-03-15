Sign up
35 / 365
Daffodils
Just returned to the midwest from Naples. Everything is so dead and dreary, thankfully these guys have popped some color into the scene!
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
1
Steve Peyton
@asspadtycoon
Just a hack, trying to improve one day at a time. Splitting time between Sedona, Arizona, and Naples, Florida.
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
15th March 2023 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
