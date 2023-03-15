Previous
Daffodils by asspadtycoon
35 / 365

Daffodils

Just returned to the midwest from Naples. Everything is so dead and dreary, thankfully these guys have popped some color into the scene!
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Steve Peyton

@asspadtycoon
Just a hack, trying to improve one day at a time. Splitting time between Sedona, Arizona, and Naples, Florida.
