38 / 365
Sedona Drone Shot
From above my house.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Steve Peyton
@asspadtycoon
Just a hack, trying to improve one day at a time. Splitting time between Sedona, Arizona, and Naples, Florida.
1
1
1
365
FC3582
8th September 2023 8:49pm
sedona
drone
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
October 2nd, 2023
