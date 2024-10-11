Previous
Monument Valley by asspadtycoon
42 / 365

Monument Valley

11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Steve Peyton

@asspadtycoon
Just a hack, trying to improve one day at a time. Splitting time between Sedona, Arizona, and Naples, Florida.
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise