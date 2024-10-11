Sign up
42 / 365
42 / 365
Monument Valley
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
1
0
Steve Peyton
@asspadtycoon
Just a hack, trying to improve one day at a time. Splitting time between Sedona, Arizona, and Naples, Florida.
42
photos
4
followers
13
following
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
11th October 2024 1:02pm
Tags
red
,
rocks
,
valley
,
monument
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
October 21st, 2024
