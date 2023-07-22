Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Sunset Rapids
Some slow-exposure photography
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
Have camera, will travel. I've been doing 365 projects since 2010, which has been an interesting experience and continues to be.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
22nd July 2023 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
exposure
,
rapids
,
slow
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Me likey so far .....next time try to add more mid and background interest to the shot and you will REALLY have it going on then!
July 23rd, 2023
