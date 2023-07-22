Previous
Sunset Rapids by aydyn
36 / 365

Sunset Rapids

Some slow-exposure photography
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Aydyn

ace
@aydyn
Have camera, will travel. I've been doing 365 projects since 2010, which has been an interesting experience and continues to be.
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Me likey so far .....next time try to add more mid and background interest to the shot and you will REALLY have it going on then!
July 23rd, 2023  
