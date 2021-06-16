Sign up
Photo 1405
Hoverfly
I have been trying to find some inspiration in close-up/macro photography there is a whole new world out there when you start looking for small things.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
Tags
fly
,
marco
,
hoverfly
Wendy
ace
So good to see your work again, Rob!
This is wonderful - such clear and crisp focus on her eyes and fairly good depth of field down her back end.
June 16th, 2021
Mike
ace
Nice closeup
June 16th, 2021
This is wonderful - such clear and crisp focus on her eyes and fairly good depth of field down her back end.