Hoverfly by barrowlane
Hoverfly

I have been trying to find some inspiration in close-up/macro photography there is a whole new world out there when you start looking for small things.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
Wendy ace
So good to see your work again, Rob!
This is wonderful - such clear and crisp focus on her eyes and fairly good depth of field down her back end.
June 16th, 2021  
Mike ace
Nice closeup
June 16th, 2021  
