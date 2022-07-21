Previous
Next
Sweet by barrowlane
Photo 1477

Sweet

Cute dog in arms in front of the traditional sweet shop in Salisbury. Dropping back in for a bit to see how things are going. Still photographing people on the streets of Salisbury.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
404% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise