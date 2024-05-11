Sign up
Previous
Photo 1520
Daisy
Dropping back in to introduce Daisy our Chocolate Labrador puppy. We’ve had a week now and she is beginning to settle in nicely.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
1
0
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
1520
photos
48
followers
76
following
416% complete
View this month »
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th May 2024 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
cute
,
puppy
bkb in the city
Very cute
May 17th, 2024
