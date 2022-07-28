Previous
Next
Smoking selfie by barrowlane
Photo 1481

Smoking selfie

This chap was practicing selfies. He eventually propped the phone on a wall and stood back and did a big smile while the phone timer ticked down. Unfortunately I couldn’t get an angle on that quickly enough.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
405% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise