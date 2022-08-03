Sign up
Photo 1487
Godly and Crema
“Why is everyone so serious?’ Comments from yesterdays post. Looking through my shots it does seem that most people are looking serious so I found one that is a little more joyful for you.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
1
1
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs.
1487
photos
63
followers
98
following
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
street
,
candid
,
salisbury
,
people.
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
August 3rd, 2022
365 Project
close