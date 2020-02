Tiny Chocolate Waffles

My friend got a tiny heart shaped waffle iron for Christmas. Around midnight last night, we decided it had sat in it's box unused for too long, so we finally opened it up and made chocolate-chocolate chip waffles.



That's not a dinner plate that waffle is sitting on, they really are about the size of a cookie. Waffles are kind of plain, we were thinking we could possibly make a brownie recipe and cook it in the waffle iron?