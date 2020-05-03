Previous
Horses at the park. by batfish
Horses at the park.

I went to a different park than usual today. They've got a little farm and some garden areas. They have horses, cows goats, sheep, and a maybe a lama or alpaca.

They have a ton of signs asking you not to pick the flowers... all around a field of dead brown sticks. I guess those flowers are more of a summer thing.
Batfish

