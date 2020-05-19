Previous
Next
Flags? From yesterday's hike by batfish
Photo 823

Flags? From yesterday's hike

Out in the wood is a small area that is just full of rocks. People like to stack them in little towers. This visit, there was a string of flags hung up over the rock pile. I'm really not sure what the flags are.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Batfish

@batfish
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise