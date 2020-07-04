Previous
Baby Bunny by batfish
Baby Bunny

I've been seeing this baby bunny around my yard for a couple weeks now, and this morning was the first time he stayed in one place long enough for me to get a camera out.

He was even smaller when I first started seeing him. Would have fit in a tea cup.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Batfish

@batfish
Casablanca ace
A tea cup! So tiny.
July 4th, 2020  
