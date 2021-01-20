Did some touchups

The paint job on this Necron warrior is decent from the factory, but I got out some acrylic paints and did some touchups.



The wires and pipes hanging out of his "rib cage" were the same color as his body, I painted them silver and threw on a black wash to make them stand out a bit. I also dry brushed his black gun with some silver to make it look worn, and make some of the detail stand out.



Also, the few parts on him that were silver from the factory were more of a grey color. I went over them with a shiny metallic silver paint, than a black wash to blend them in.



Hardly and of that work is apparent in this photo. The dramatic colored LED lighting eats up a lot of those details.