Necron Warrior with Obelisk

I decided my Necron Warrior needed a background prop, so I made him an appropriately Necron looking obelisk.



I spent a lot of time on it, only to photograph it out of focus, in the dark, and out of the frame on the top and the bottom.



It's made from foam core, EVA foam, and craft paint. Some plain old card board boxes fill out the sky line in the background.