Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 987
Necron Warrior with Obelisk
I decided my Necron Warrior needed a background prop, so I made him an appropriately Necron looking obelisk.
I spent a lot of time on it, only to photograph it out of focus, in the dark, and out of the frame on the top and the bottom.
It's made from foam core, EVA foam, and craft paint. Some plain old card board boxes fill out the sky line in the background.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Batfish
@batfish
987
photos
58
followers
31
following
270% complete
View this month »
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
25th July 2021 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toys
,
warhammer
,
action figures
,
40k
,
wh40k
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close