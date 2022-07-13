Sign up
Photo 1058
New Diorama, Old Toy, Part 2
Here's a photo of the diorama, without the action figure. Lots of plastic odds and ends and hot glue were involved. I had way too much fun painting rust on plastic things.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Tags
toys
warhammer
diorama
scifi
40k
wh40k
kali
ace
thats cool
July 13th, 2022
