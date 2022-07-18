ModiBot

This little guy comes in 15 pieces, and you snap him together. He's quite poseable, and holds whatever pose you put him in quite well.



Anyone who followed my posts from way back at the beginning remembers I used to post a photo a day of a grey man action figure. I did that project for well over a year before I got tired of it, and grey man's joints started to loosen up, making it hard to make him stand.



After getting this new guy, I am immediately reminded of the fun I had with grey man, and I immediately regretted not buying some accessories for him. I did get him those sweet headphones, and a pair of safety goggles (he can't wear both at the same time), but now I've ordered him an adventure pack. He'll be getting a backpack, pistol, knife, hat, and some hiking shoes.



I'll look into 3d printing accessories for him too. I'd like to have a flat base I can peg one foot into, so he can stand in an inherently unbalanced action pose.