Photo 1091
Fall Foliage, in the dark.
You usually don't take your fall foliage photos at night, but the walkway between 2 building at work was especially well lit, and lined with some rather nice trees. Just a quick snap with the smartphone.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Batfish
@batfish
1091
photos
47
followers
28
following
298% complete
View this month »
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
moto x4
Taken
28th October 2022 1:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
fall
,
autumn
,
foliage
,
ourdoors.
