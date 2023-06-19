Sign up
Previous
Photo 1115
Seen on today's bike ride.
The deer are quite used to people being around on the trails at my local reservoir.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
0
0
Batfish
@batfish
1115
photos
45
followers
28
following
305% complete
View this month »
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
19th June 2023 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
woods
,
deer
,
outdoors
,
forrest
Leave a Comment
