Custom Paint on my new action figure by batfish
Photo 1137

Custom Paint on my new action figure

As usual, McFarlane toys molds lots of great detail into their action figures, but their paint jobs are pretty basic. That leaves plenty of room for improvement.
5th November 2023

Batfish

