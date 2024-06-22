Sign up
Fly-in and car show.
Today's car show was a bust. We had quite a storm yesterday and it rained over night. Despite the fact that today's weather is actually pretty nice, nobody wanted to take their classic car to the car/air show at the local airport.
22nd June 2024
car
,
show
,
outdoors
,
summer
,
airplane
