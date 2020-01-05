Previous
Next
Happy Birthday Dave! by beckyk365
5 / 365

Happy Birthday Dave!

You young whipper-snapper you! I Loved the colorful decorations on his cake.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
That sure is bright!
January 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise