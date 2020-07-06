Previous
Blaze by beckyk365
177 / 365

Blaze

We dug this old favorite our from the back recesses of our shed. This horse was mine when I was little and I have distinct memories of riding it on my parents front porch. My kids loved it and now it’s Ellie‘s turn!
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
Annie-Sue ace
So wonderful @beckyk365!
July 8th, 2020  
