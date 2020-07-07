Previous
Cactus Zinnia by beckyk365
178 / 365

Cactus Zinnia

This is a new type of zinnias I’m growing this summer. Not sure I’m a fan, they’re so scraggly looking. Maybe they’ll grow on me as the summer goes on. At long as they attract butterflies I guess I can’t complain.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

