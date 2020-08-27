Previous
It’s applesauce making time again! by beckyk365
212 / 365

It’s applesauce making time again!

My friend Barb whose family owns an orchard, shared some of their Honeycrisp apples. They make fabulous applesauce because they’re so sweet. You don’t even need to add any sugar. Just a little cinnamon.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

