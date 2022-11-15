Previous
Unexpected by beckyk365
Photo 782

Unexpected

Well not really, they were calling for snow and sure enough, it did. I just didn’t believe them. We got about an inch, just enough to cover the grass.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
