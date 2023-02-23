Previous
Went for a Walk by beckyk365
Went for a Walk

Tonya and her dog Piccolo and I took a walk from one end of our downtown to the other. We’re taking alittle break here while we wait for our takeout supper. She and her little legs did great.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

BeckyJo

