Previous
Next
038/365 by beckystuhr
38 / 365

038/365

Some of the colors of fall are still hanging around!
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Pretty colours & bokeh.
October 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful bokeh
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise