39 / 365
039/365
Fall comes and goes so fast! The difference a few days makes is crazy. This is the same tree that was in my photo a few days ago. Not as vibrant or full anymore but still just as beautiful!
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
2
1
Becky Stuhr
@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice focus.
October 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the softness
October 27th, 2024
