051/365 by beckystuhr
Rainy morning again. I love what rain does to the colors though. I wish I would have had more time to take this image. I had to grab the camera and get the pic before I left andI was almost late for work the way it was!
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Paula Fontanini ace
I love this! Rainy days do seem to intensify color, I love the pops of color throughout from the fallen leaves.
November 14th, 2024  
