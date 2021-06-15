Previous
Garden Ornaments by bella_ss
Garden Ornaments

These two curlews were pretending they were invisible hoping I wouldn't notice them.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

leggzy
They look so life like....so now I not sure if they are ornaments or real? lol
June 15th, 2021  
