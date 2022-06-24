Previous
Iced Tea by bellasmom
Photo 423

Iced Tea

Only outdoor exercise I’m getting is lifting this iced tea! 100 degrees here in Texas at 7:30 pm. Way too hot today for the June word of the day.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Dina Rich

@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 4 and live in Texas.
