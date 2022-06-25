Sign up
Photo 424
Yellow
Getting a massage. My shoes waiting for me in the basket. Sorry so blurry, Was in a very dark room, hard to tell what I was doing.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 4 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
Tags
yellow
,
june22words
