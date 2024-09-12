Previous
Invasion of the Grackles by berelaxed
Photo 3486

Invasion of the Grackles

Flashy Gluttons

four and twenty
grackles sipping
in the sun
as their plague
of relatives
squawk and
swarm
the feeders,
gluttons every
one.

For the Record,
This day came in with perfect September weather. Low humidity , sun and perfect temperatures. Unfortunately, we are on the longest stretch of rainless days in our area.

All hands enjoying the lovely weather.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Corinne C ace
Perfectly frozen moment. I love it!
