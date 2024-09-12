Invasion of the Grackles

Flashy Gluttons



four and twenty

grackles sipping

in the sun

as their plague

of relatives

squawk and

swarm

the feeders,

gluttons every

one.



For the Record,

This day came in with perfect September weather. Low humidity , sun and perfect temperatures. Unfortunately, we are on the longest stretch of rainless days in our area.



All hands enjoying the lovely weather.

