Photo 3486
Invasion of the Grackles
Flashy Gluttons
four and twenty
grackles sipping
in the sun
as their plague
of relatives
squawk and
swarm
the feeders,
gluttons every
one.
For the Record,
This day came in with perfect September weather. Low humidity , sun and perfect temperatures. Unfortunately, we are on the longest stretch of rainless days in our area.
All hands enjoying the lovely weather.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
aplagueofgrackles
Corinne C
ace
Perfectly frozen moment. I love it!
September 12th, 2024
