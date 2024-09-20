Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3494
Wet Petals
"Rain is grace; rain is the sky condescending to the earth; without rain, there would be no life." - John Updike
For the Record,
This day came in with long awaited rain. Thank goodness, I hope it continues all night, we need it so much.
All hands happy for the rain
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3494
photos
76
followers
40
following
957% complete
View this month »
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wethydrangeapetals
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful capture
September 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close