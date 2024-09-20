Previous
Wet Petals by berelaxed
Wet Petals

"Rain is grace; rain is the sky condescending to the earth; without rain, there would be no life." - John Updike


For the Record,
This day came in with long awaited rain. Thank goodness, I hope it continues all night, we need it so much.

All hands happy for the rain
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful capture
September 20th, 2024  
