Photo 2736
Within a globe
Playing around with the Allium seed head. Quite like this effort !
A change of weather - still warm but gusty winds and showers ! At least I do not need to water the pots and tubs of flowers in the garden !
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
green
globe
allium-seedhead
Shirley B
Very unusual special effects Beryl, magical colours.
June 28th, 2020
