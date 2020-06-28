Previous
Within a globe by beryl
Photo 2736

Within a globe

Playing around with the Allium seed head. Quite like this effort !
A change of weather - still warm but gusty winds and showers ! At least I do not need to water the pots and tubs of flowers in the garden !
28th June 2020

Beryl Lloyd

Shirley B
Very unusual special effects Beryl, magical colours.
June 28th, 2020  
