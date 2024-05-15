Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4154
On the garden fence !
Provides a perfect h/h between my back garden and my neighbour . and a perfect vantage point for the pigeon to view both gardens !!!
A dull and cooler morning today .
15th May 2024
15th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5571
photos
126
followers
78
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th May 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeon
,
garden-fence
,
mayhalf-2024
Lesley
ace
Yes very good. I’m guessing he’s monitoring his patch
May 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close