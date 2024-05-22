Previous
Stepping up the bank. by beryl
Photo 4162

Stepping up the bank.

Steps leading up from the park to one of the hotels overlooking the park - A wonderful venue for wedding receptions.
A shot for my diagonal h/h
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John ace
Great composition and leading line!
May 22nd, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Love the lines and light.
May 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
May 22nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Great composition.
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise