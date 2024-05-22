Sign up
Previous
Photo 4162
Stepping up the bank.
Steps leading up from the park to one of the hotels overlooking the park - A wonderful venue for wedding receptions.
A shot for my diagonal h/h
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5579
photos
125
followers
78
following
1140% complete
4155
4156
4157
4158
4159
4160
4161
4162
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th May 2024 5:58pm
Tags
dale-end-park
,
mayhalf-2024
,
diagonal-h/h
John
ace
Great composition and leading line!
May 22nd, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love the lines and light.
May 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
May 22nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Great composition.
May 22nd, 2024
