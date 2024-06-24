Sign up
Previous
Photo 4196
On the Kitchen window sill.
So tired ,and no oomph to go outside with the camera ! just what I see when doing the washing up ! Off to bed now !
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
kitchen
,
pottery
,
pots
wendy frost
ace
A great still life Beryl. Stay cool.
June 24th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely, Beryl.
June 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition
June 25th, 2024
