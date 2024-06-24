Previous
On the Kitchen window sill. by beryl
Photo 4196

On the Kitchen window sill.

So tired ,and no oomph to go outside with the camera ! just what I see when doing the washing up ! Off to bed now !
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
A great still life Beryl. Stay cool.
June 24th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely, Beryl.
June 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise